Sudeep: Don’t be harsh on our own people

When Kichcha Sudeep makes an appearance, even briefly, it draws attention. In KD: The Devil, directed by Prem and produced by KVN Productions, the actor plays a cameo as Kaala Bhairava, a role that has already sparked curiosity. Headlined by Dhruva Sarja, the film features an ensemble cast including Ramesh Aravind, Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah. Mounted on a grand scale, KD has seen expectations rise further with Sudeep’s presence.
Despite the buzz, Sudeep has chosen to reveal little about his character. “I don’t know much about the character. I’m saying this honestly. I did the role because Prem asked me to. When I do a guest appearance, I make sure it doesn’t overshadow the hero’s role. That’s the only thing I’m careful about. I can only talk about the three days of shooting; beyond that, I don’t know anything,” said Sudeep.
Speaking about Prem, Sudeep described him as a filmmaker driven by passion and commitment. “He is a filmmaker with immense passion and love for cinema. Despite all ups and downs, he always strives to deliver a good film,” he said.
Highlighting their bond, Sudeep said his cameo came from personal regard rather than obligation. “I like him as a person. Once you like someone, you’re willing to do anything for them. Playing Kaala Bhairava is a small thing. It’s not a favour I did, it’s the affection he has earned,” he said.
Sudeep also called it an opportunity to be part of a big Kannada film. “When such a big film starring my brother Dhruva Sarja is being made, I felt I should be a part of it too,” he said, recalling his long association with Dhruva and the late Chiranjeevi Sarja.
Addressing the film’s recent controversies, Sudeep urged restraint. “Prem has made songs that brought us closer to our parents. Sometimes things don’t work, and that’s okay,” he said. He added that while social media allows opinions, it should not turn harsh. “It’s not right to make a person feel small. Should we be this harsh on our own people?” he asked.
While Prem had indicated Sudeep’s presence earlier, the actor continues to keep details about Kaala Bhairava under wraps, leaving audiences to discover the character when the film releases on April 30.