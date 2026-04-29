Sudeep: Don’t be harsh on our own people

Highlighting their bond, Sudeep said his cameo came from personal regard rather than obligation. “I like him as a person. Once you like someone, you’re willing to do anything for them. Playing Kaala Bhairava is a small thing. It’s not a favour I did, it’s the affection he has earned,” he said.

Sudeep also called it an opportunity to be part of a big Kannada film. “When such a big film starring my brother Dhruva Sarja is being made, I felt I should be a part of it too,” he said, recalling his long association with Dhruva and the late Chiranjeevi Sarja.