Vinod Prabhakar eyes bigger success with Balaramana Dinagalu

It is this approach to cinema that makes him optimistic about the next steps in his career. “After the success of my previous film, Maadeva, I feel Balaramana Dinagalu has the potential to achieve twice as much,” he says.

Directed by KM Chaitanya, Balaramana Dinagalu is set in the underbelly of 1980s Bengaluru, a time when the city’s underworld operated in silence and fear. The teaser captures this world with detail, using grainy textures, vintage styling, and a dark tone that points to violence, power struggles, and survival.