Vinod Prabhakar eyes bigger success with Balaramana Dinagalu

A single film isn’t the measure of an actor’s career. Echoing this sentiment at the teaser launch of Balaramana Dinagalu, Vinod Prabhakar says, “My father worked in hundreds of films, acting, producing, even directing, and still said cinema is something you never fully understand. We are all students of cinema.”
It is this approach to cinema that makes him optimistic about the next steps in his career. “After the success of my previous film, Maadeva, I feel Balaramana Dinagalu has the potential to achieve twice as much,” he says.
Directed by KM Chaitanya, Balaramana Dinagalu is set in the underbelly of 1980s Bengaluru, a time when the city’s underworld operated in silence and fear. The teaser captures this world with detail, using grainy textures, vintage styling, and a dark tone that points to violence, power struggles, and survival.
A key highlight is Vinod’s retro transformation. With an old-school look that blends rugged masculinity with period authenticity, he looks to carry the film with a performance that is stylised yet realistic.
Producer Padmavathi, who also appears in the film, points to the team effort behind the project. “My son Shreyas and my daughter-in-law have put in immense work. Vinod Prabhakar and director Chaitanya have been the pillars of this journey,” she says.
Balaramana Dinagalu has an interesting ensemble, including Ramesh Indira, who plays Monappa Rai, and Vinay Gowda, who appears as a rowdy named Katti. Priya Anand is the female lead in the film, which also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Atul Kulkarni.
With music by Santhosh Narayanan and a story rooted in nostalgia and grit, Balaramana Dinagalu is currently in post-production, and the makers are expected to announce the film's release date soon.