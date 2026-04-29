Yash’s ‘Toxic’ postponed once more, new release date awaited

MUMBAI: Fans eagerly awaiting Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will need to wait a while longer, as the film’s release has been postponed once again.

The makers of the highly anticipated project have confirmed that it will no longer arrive in cinemas on June 4, 2026, as previously scheduled. A fresh worldwide release date is expected to be announced soon.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was originally slated for release on March 19 before being pushed to June 4. This latest delay follows its showcase at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.