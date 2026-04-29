Yash’s ‘Toxic’ postponed once more, new release date awaited

MUMBAI: Fans eagerly awaiting Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will need to wait a while longer, as the film’s release has been postponed once again.
The makers of the highly anticipated project have confirmed that it will no longer arrive in cinemas on June 4, 2026, as previously scheduled. A fresh worldwide release date is expected to be announced soon.
Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was originally slated for release on March 19 before being pushed to June 4. This latest delay follows its showcase at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, actor-producer Yash said the enthusiastic reception from international buyers reaffirmed the team’s belief that the film deserves the widest possible release.
“There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response has reaffirmed what we have always believed — that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide,” the statement read in part.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has also co-written the film with Yash, Toxic features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.
Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
(With inputs from ANI)