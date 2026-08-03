Priyanka Upendra: I hope to take up direction next year

Reaching a 50-film milestone was never part of Priyanka Upendra's plan. In fact, she says cinema itself wasn't. Looking back at a career that has spanned languages, genres and life-changing moments, the actor sees it less as ambition and more as destiny. With Detective Teekshana becoming her 50th film, Priyanka finds herself reflecting as much on the road travelled as the one ahead.
"In retrospect, I never imagined I would come this far. Films happened spontaneously. After winning Miss Calcutta, acting opportunities came my way, and I accepted them. Before I realised it, I have now reached my 50th film," she says, adding, "My entire life has been shaped by cinema. I met Uppi, became a Bengalurean, and destiny played Cupid too."
Gratitude is the word she returns to repeatedly. She credits teamwork as much as personal conviction for sustaining a career that continued well after marriage, at a time when opportunities for women were far more limited. "I honestly didn't think I would continue after marriage. Back then, around 2003, the perception was that married heroines either stopped acting or moved into production or costume design. There was always the question of what people would think. Thankfully, that mindset has changed. Society has changed, and so have women's roles in cinema. Today, we are getting stronger characters in films and on OTT. I am happy with the scripts coming my way."
Detective Teekshna, directed by debutant Trivikram Raghu, also stars Sidlingu Sridhar, Arun Balraj, Vincent Dias, Robo Ganesh and Shashidhar. The film has music by Padapalli Rohith and cinematography by Manu Dasappa, and is set for a statewide theatrical release on August 7. The film is the latest in Priyanka's recent preference for characters that move away from familiar moulds. After playing the role of a caretaker in September 21, she now steps into the shoes of a detective, a role she describes as physically demanding but mentally rewarding. "Filmmakers are writing different roles now, and that keeps me excited," says Priyanka, who reveals that she was drawn to Detective Teekshana because the role was more about intellect than physical prowess. "There are superheroes for children, but I also want to be part of stories that encourage them to think. Detective Teekshana is about intelligence. My character's journey could inspire young children to believe that their mind is their biggest strength."
The actor researched private investigators before filming, discovering cases that unfold outside conventional police investigations. "The director wanted a stylish detective inspired by Sherlock Holmes. Growing up, I read Nancy Drew novels and loved solving puzzles. That's what makes detective stories engaging. You use your mind to solve a mystery," says Priyanka.
Away from acting, Priyanka is helping her son Aayush prepare for his debut while quietly working towards another goal. "I'm learning every aspect of filmmaking. Direction is something I hope to take up next year."
Her excitement around Detective Teekshana is tempered by the recent loss of Gutha Muni Prasanna, one of the film's producers. "He was deeply passionate about this film. I want to dedicate Detective Teekshana to him and pray that he finds peace through this release."
For Raghu, the film is built around the idea that intelligence outlasts power. "Anyone can have money or authority, but intelligence builds and sustains an empire," he says. Priyanka's own story, it seems, has followed a similar principle: less driven by careful planning than by trusting the opportunities that came her way.