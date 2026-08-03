Priyanka Upendra: I hope to take up direction next year

Detective Teekshna, directed by debutant Trivikram Raghu, also stars Sidlingu Sridhar, Arun Balraj, Vincent Dias, Robo Ganesh and Shashidhar. The film has music by Padapalli Rohith and cinematography by Manu Dasappa, and is set for a statewide theatrical release on August 7. The film is the latest in Priyanka's recent preference for characters that move away from familiar moulds. After playing the role of a caretaker in September 21, she now steps into the shoes of a detective, a role she describes as physically demanding but mentally rewarding. "Filmmakers are writing different roles now, and that keeps me excited," says Priyanka, who reveals that she was drawn to Detective Teekshana because the role was more about intellect than physical prowess. "There are superheroes for children, but I also want to be part of stories that encourage them to think. Detective Teekshana is about intelligence. My character's journey could inspire young children to believe that their mind is their biggest strength."