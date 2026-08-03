Former child actor Karthik Sharma turns director with Bhavantara

Former child actor and music composer Karthik Sharma is stepping into a new arena with Bhavantara. The upcoming film will be his directorial debut venture. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have unveiled its first single, 'Modamodalidu', kicking off the film's music campaign.
Hombale Music has acquired the audio rights for Bhavantara. The label will release all five songs from the film in phases, beginning with the melody track 'Modamodalidu'. The song is written by Vasuki Vaibhav and sung by Siddhartha Belmannu and Aishwarya Rangarajan.
Bhavantara sees Karthik taking on multiple responsibilities. Besides directing the film, he has written the story, screenplay and dialogues, and has composed music. The film marks the first time he has brought together his experience as an actor, composer and filmmaker in a single project.
Karthik is no stranger to the Kannada film industry. He began his career as a child actor and appeared in more than 30 films, including Veera Kannadiga, starring Puneeth Rajkumar, and Magic Ajji, featuring Khushbu Sundar. He later established himself as a music composer, scoring for over 100 television serials and reality shows.
According to the makers, Bhavantara is inspired by real-life incidents and centres on a premise, described as uncommon in South Indian cinema. While complete details of the story remain under wraps, the team says the film aims to present a fresh narrative.
The film has completed shooting and is currently in post-production. It was filmed across Udupi, Bengaluru and parts of Tamil Nadu, with a theatrical release expected in the coming months.
Produced under the Kick Media banner, Bhavantara stars Tanvi Rao opposite Karthik Sharma. The supporting cast includes Pranav Sridhar, Srivaishnav, Veda Rao and Bhanu. Cinematography is by Sagar Atkar, while Ashish Hulakund has handled the editing. With production wrapped and its music rollout underway, the film is preparing for its release later this year.