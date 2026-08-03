Prajna: Cinema never left me

Actor Prajna, known for films like Ganesha Matthe Banda, Devru, Kencha and Preethse Preethse, is returning to Kannada cinema after nearly eight years. Instead of easing back with a full-fledged role, she has chosen to step into the spotlight through a special dance number, 'Milky Beauty', in Satish Ninasam and Rachita Ram's Ayogya 2.
The song, unveiled ahead of the film's release, follows the positive response to earlier tracks: 'Muddu Muddu Puttalakshmi', 'Anna Bandre Josh Bathade' and 'Hudgir Dangerous'. Composed by Arjun Janya, Milky Beauty has lyrics by Chethan Kumar, vocals by Naveen Nagaraj and Nishan Rai, and choreography by Harsha.
For Prajna, the comeback carries more emotion than nostalgia.
"The break became much longer than I expected. I got busy with my entrepreneurial ventures, but cinema is something I can never give up. My love for the big screen has never faded," she says.
The actor reveals that personal circumstances also played a part in her decision to step away from films.
"After my father passed away, I wanted to be with my mother. I had entered the industry at a very young age, and life took a different turn."
When director Mahesh Kumar approached her with 'Milky Beauty', she saw it as an opportunity she had long been waiting for.
"I've always enjoyed dance numbers, but I never got the opportunity to be part of a special song in my earlier films. So when Mahesh sir narrated the idea, I treated it with the same seriousness as any role. As a Bharatanatyam dancer, dancing has always been my stress buster. There wasn't a second thought."
The actor says the response to the song has been heartening.
"People from the industry called me after watching it. I was overwhelmed when I saw myself on the monitor. The appreciation gave me confidence that I had made the right decision," says
Prajna, adding, "I loved Ayogya when it released and laughed so much while watching it. Being part of its sequel makes me happy. I also noticed how much filmmaking has evolved technically over the years."
She is particularly appreciative of director Mahesh Kumar's dedication.
"I admire his passion for cinema, his hard work, and the way he stays involved with the film until it reaches theatres," says the actor, who signs off by revealing that she is now ready to return to acting full-time. "Cinema has never left me."
Produced by M Munegowda under the SVC Films banner, Ayogya 2, directed by Mahesh Kumar, is the sequel to the 2019 hit and is slated for a statewide theatrical release on August 7.