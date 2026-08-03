Vivek Simha takes on his first negative role in Anireekshita Atithigalu

Vivek Simha, who made an impression with his performance in Premier Padmini, is set to explore a darker shade in Anireekshita Atithigalu. The actor plays a negative character for the first time, stepping away from the roles he previously portrayed in Premier Padmini, Churi Katte and Spooky College.
Calling it one of the most challenging roles of his career, Vivek says, "My character is aggressive, arrogant and egoistic. It is a crime thriller with a love story at its core. The film begins with my character, and the conflict with the protagonist drives the story. It is unlike anything I have done before."
The actor says the role marks an important milestone in his journey. "Every film has helped me grow, and this one allowed me to explore a completely different side as an actor. I'm also working on a Telugu web series, which is another exciting phase for me," he adds.
Directed by Manoj Annayya and produced by B Vinod Kumar under the Tejwin Productions banner, Anireekshita Atithigalu has completed its censor formalities and has been certified 'A'.
"We are happy that the censor process is finally complete. We complied with all the changes recommended by the committee, and we are now looking forward to bringing the film to audiences," says Manoj, adding that the film combines survival elements with romance and emotional drama.
Producer Vinod Kumar says the project came together through the efforts of 14 friends who made the film on a controlled budget. He also describes the certification process as a learning experience. The team had initially planned a July release but postponed it to September after Toxic's release date was announced.
Also starring Maithri Jaggi, Daya Pallavagere, Daivik Nag, Sri Datta, Samprathi Alva and Haritha Shah, the film features cinematography and editing by Erik VJ, with music composed by Swaminathan RK