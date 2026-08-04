'Kindly judge Boss after watching it'

After months of legal hurdles and uncertainty, Boss is finally making its way to theatres on August 7. Produced under the Siri Productions banner, the film stars Tanush Shivanna alongside Payal Chengappa and Vanditha Gowda, with music by Devi Suresh.
Directed by V Lava, Boss came under scrutiny after its teaser prompted comparisons with a recent high-profile criminal case involving actor Darshan. The controversy led to petitions, temporary stay orders from the Civil Court, and a legal battle that stretched through the High Court before the film was cleared for release. With the legal dispute now behind them, the makers hope the conversation around Boss shifts away from the courtroom and towards the film itself.
Looking back at the events that delayed the film, lead actor Tanush Shivanna says the team always wanted to resolve the matter through dialogue rather than continue the legal fight. "I spoke to Vijayalakshmi madam a few days ahead of the film's release after things started moving in our favour. Advocate Pratham, who represented the civil case, also spoke to her because none of us wanted to prolong the issue," says Tanush.
According to him, the conversation addressed the family's concerns directly. "Vijayalakshmi asked whether the film was about their personal lives or whether it included her son, Vineesh. I answered every question. She also told me what Darshan sir had conveyed. He didn't want this issue to continue because it was affecting Kannada cinema. His message was that producers and artistes shouldn't suffer."
One of the family's concerns, Tanush says, was that they had not watched the film before approaching the court. "She asked why the film hadn't been shown to them earlier. We requested a little time because we had to complete the technical process of uploading the film to the UFO system. After that, advocate Pratham watched the film, and once they were satisfied, they gave us the green signal."
Despite the comparisons that followed the teaser, director V Lava maintains that Boss is not based on the Darshan case. "This is a fictional story. I haven't used the chargesheet, private documents or anyone's personal life. Crime stories often remind people of incidents they've seen or read about, but that doesn't mean the film is based on those events," he says.
A practicing lawyer before stepping into filmmaking, Lava says his legal training helped him deal with the controversy. "I'm a lawyer by profession and filmmaking is my passion. I've directed Karnataka Ayodhyapuram (2014) and Mr Natwarlal (2024) before this, but this was the first time I had to fight a legal battle involving my own film. Knowing the law helped me stay calm throughout the process."
Lava adds that filmmakers can draw inspiration from society without crossing legal or ethical boundaries. "We all observe what's happening around us. But there's a difference between taking inspiration and reproducing someone's private life. We were careful not to cross that line."
Asked about the reaction from Darshan's fans, Tanush says he wants audiences to watch the film before making up their minds. "People are free to be upset if they feel that way. My only request is to watch the film first. Once they see it, they'll understand what we've made. After that, they can judge it however they want."