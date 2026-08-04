'Kindly judge Boss after watching it'

According to him, the conversation addressed the family's concerns directly. "Vijayalakshmi asked whether the film was about their personal lives or whether it included her son, Vineesh. I answered every question. She also told me what Darshan sir had conveyed. He didn't want this issue to continue because it was affecting Kannada cinema. His message was that producers and artistes shouldn't suffer."



One of the family's concerns, Tanush says, was that they had not watched the film before approaching the court. "She asked why the film hadn't been shown to them earlier. We requested a little time because we had to complete the technical process of uploading the film to the UFO system. After that, advocate Pratham watched the film, and once they were satisfied, they gave us the green signal."



Despite the comparisons that followed the teaser, director V Lava maintains that Boss is not based on the Darshan case. "This is a fictional story. I haven't used the chargesheet, private documents or anyone's personal life. Crime stories often remind people of incidents they've seen or read about, but that doesn't mean the film is based on those events," he says.



A practicing lawyer before stepping into filmmaking, Lava says his legal training helped him deal with the controversy. "I'm a lawyer by profession and filmmaking is my passion. I've directed Karnataka Ayodhyapuram (2014) and Mr Natwarlal (2024) before this, but this was the first time I had to fight a legal battle involving my own film. Knowing the law helped me stay calm throughout the process."