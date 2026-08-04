Nithyaprakash Bantwal: Audiences respond to honest emotions

For years, Nithyaprakash Bantwal was happiest behind a camera. As a still photographer, he found his creative space capturing moments rather than performing in front of the lens. Acting, he says, was never part of the plan.
That changed with Picture (Pichchar), directed by first-time filmmaker Sandeep Bedra and produced by Shilpa Ganesh under the Golden Movies banner. The bilingual film, releasing in Tulu and Kannada this week, pairs Nithya with Amrutha Sudu. The supporting cast includes Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Sai Krishna, Vajradhir Jain, Sadashiva Amin, Prasanna Shetty Bailur and Sandeep Shetty Mani. Sam Aby has composed the music, while Santosh Rai Pathaje is the cinematographer.
Ahead of the release on August 7, Nithyaprakash speaks to CE about becoming an actor, carrying the responsibility of a debut film, and why he believes stories from the coast can travel beyond language.
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