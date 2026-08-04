Nithyaprakash Bantwal: Audiences respond to honest emotions

That changed with Picture (Pichchar), directed by first-time filmmaker Sandeep Bedra and produced by Shilpa Ganesh under the Golden Movies banner. The bilingual film, releasing in Tulu and Kannada this week, pairs Nithya with Amrutha Sudu. The supporting cast includes Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Sai Krishna, Vajradhir Jain, Sadashiva Amin, Prasanna Shetty Bailur and Sandeep Shetty Mani. Sam Aby has composed the music, while Santosh Rai Pathaje is the cinematographer.