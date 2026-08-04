Vinay Rajkumar, Monisha Vijay Kumar's City Lights set for September release

Vijay Kumar, who made his directorial debut with films like Salaga and Bheema, is now gearing up for his third directorial, City Lights, which will hit theatres on September 18. Starring Vinay Rajkumar, the film also introduces Vijay's younger daughter, Monisha Vijay, in her acting debut. Having completed shooting, the film is currently in post-production.
The film follows two innocent people whose lives are turned upside down after they unexpectedly arrive in the city. Offering a glimpse into the story, Vinay says, "The film is about two innocent people who suddenly come to the city and the challenges they are forced to face."
Monisha says she prepared for her debut by undergoing acting training in London. "I travelled to London to study acting. My father is introducing me through a very different character, and I'm putting in my best effort to do justice to the role."
The film also reunites Vijay with composer Charan Raj and dialogue writer Masti, who previously collaborated with him on Salaga and Bheema. The film's music has already struck a chord with listeners, with the romantic number 'Kandamma' and the rap track 'Bava Bava' receiving a warm response since their release.
Speaking about directing a member of the Rajkumar family, Vijay says, "I grew up watching Dr Rajkumar's films. Today, directing his grandson is a moment of immense happiness for me."
Shivasena is the cinematographer, while Vijay Kumar and Vikram Arya have jointly produced the film. City Lights will be distributed by KVN Productions, the banner behind films such as KD, Jana Nayagan, and the upcoming Toxic.