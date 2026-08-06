Ayogya 2 is an upgrade in every sense: Sathish Ninasam

Every film competes for attention with teasers, trailers and countdown campaigns; Ayogya 2 is doing something unusual. There is no trailer. Just songs, a familiar title and the confidence that audiences will turn up.
For Sathish Ninasam, that wasn't a gamble, but a decision rooted in the success of the first film.
"With Ayogya, the songs did the talking. This time too, they've reached people. Since this is a sequel, we felt the first film itself is the trailer for what comes next," says Sathish, adding, "There are a lot of surprises in the film, and we wanted people to experience them in theatres instead of seeing them in a trailer."
Directed by Mahesh Kumar and produced by Munegowda, the sequel reunites Sathish with Rachita Ram and picks up from where the 2018 hit left off. "Siddhegowda wins the panchayat election by just one vote. The sequel begins there. It follows how he handles responsibility, protects the village and faces the problems that come with leadership. We've retained the humour and entertainment that people enjoyed in Ayogya, but the story has moved forward."
Sathish says the team wasn't interested in making a sequel simply because the first film worked. "We owe the success of Ayogya to Kannada audiences. We'll always remain grateful for the love they showed us. Mahesh Kumar had told an entertaining story set in a Mandya village. This time, while the setting remains rural, the subject is bigger. It is a story that can connect with people in every village across Karnataka."
The actor believes the years between the two films have helped everyone involved mature. "Ayogya 2 is an upgraded film in every sense. Whether it is the writing, the technical quality, the performances or the characters, we've taken a step forward. I've also changed as an actor. Today I pay more attention to details like a character's attitude, style and body language, while making sure the commercial flavour stays intact."
The positive response ahead of release has only strengthened the team's confidence. "The producer is happy with the film. The distribution, satellite and audio business have all been encouraging. I'm also glad that Suprith is distributing the film through KVN Productions," says Sathish.
For Rachita Ram, returning to Ayogya was an easy decision. "Ayogya and Ayogya 2 are among the films I've enjoyed acting in the most. I'm waiting to watch the film in theatres with our real VIPs, the audience. Today, we've reached a stage where we request people to watch Kannada films. But I'm confident those who come for Ayogya 2 will leave happy."
The film also stars Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Sundar Raj, Shivaraj KR Pete, Aruna Balaraj, Giri Shivanna and Manju Pavagada with dialogues by Masthi Upparahalli.
As Sathish signs off, he returns to the film that made Siddhegowda a household name. "Ayogya was a gift from the audience. This time, we hope to give something back.