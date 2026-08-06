Ayogya 2 is an upgrade in every sense: Sathish Ninasam

The actor believes the years between the two films have helped everyone involved mature. "Ayogya 2 is an upgraded film in every sense. Whether it is the writing, the technical quality, the performances or the characters, we've taken a step forward. I've also changed as an actor. Today I pay more attention to details like a character's attitude, style and body language, while making sure the commercial flavour stays intact."

The positive response ahead of release has only strengthened the team's confidence. "The producer is happy with the film. The distribution, satellite and audio business have all been encouraging. I'm also glad that Suprith is distributing the film through KVN Productions," says Sathish.