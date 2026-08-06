For Kiran Aditya, Life Today started as a love story but gradually became a discussion of changing relationships. As the film, produced by Pradeep A, releases on August 6, Kiran finds himself speaking as much about the realities of the Kannada film industry as he does about the film itself. The writer-actor says the story asks a simple question: Can love survive in a world where money and social standing increasingly influence people's choices?
"There was a time people valued feelings. Today, people value money," says Kiran. "That shift became the starting point for Life Today. There is a little bit of my own experience in the story, but it also comes from observing people around me. I wanted to write something that felt honest."
Before writing and starring in the film, Kiran spent years learning filmmaking by working across departments. The experience convinced him that he wanted to tell an original story. "I heard many narrations, but a lot of them felt like a mix of films from different languages presented as original ideas," says Kiran, who points out that choosing the right director was equally important. After meeting several filmmakers, he found the right collaborator in Kantha Kannalli. "He understood the film exactly the way I imagined it as a writer. That gave me confidence."
Away from the film, Kiran is equally passionate about the people who make cinema possible. At a time when Kannada cinema is facing uncertainty, he believes producers deserve far greater respect. "With everything happening around cinema today, it is the films that get hurt. Everyone has their own perspective, but somewhere the team suffers because of it," he says. "It is becoming increasingly difficult to find producers willing to invest in new films. They put in so much money despite the uncertainty in the market. If they are disrespected after that, it is unfair. The least we can do is respect them. We cannot let cinema become the loser."
Cockroach Sudhi, who plays the antagonist, shares the sentiment. "I always support films, whether they feature big stars or newcomers. Producers and directors spend months trying to bring out the best in us. Standing with them during promotions is the least we can do," says Sudhi, pointing out that personal struggles should never come before cinema. "I have faced my own pressures. I have been hurt, I have taken glucose drips and still shot scenes. Every actor has problems outside work, but cinema is bigger than everything."
The actor says Life Today will stand out because it speaks directly to today's generation. "There is a different kind of survival now. Earlier it was survival of the fittest. Today it is survival of the richest. If you want love, money has become important. Relationships are shaped by social media, Instagram reels and perceptions. That is what makes the film relevant."
For Kiran, the story is also deeply personal. A painful heartbreak, he says, became the motivation to push himself forward.
"I went through heartbreak, and it came with pain, shame and self-doubt. But that experience gave me the determination to grow. If I am sitting here today talking about my film, it is because I chose to move forward."
That experience shaped the film's biggest message. "We often think love is everything. But life is much bigger than love. Build your life first, and many things will naturally fall into place."
He also believes parents should support rather than dictate their children's choices. "Parents cannot live their children's lives for them. They can only support them. At the same time, every decision should come with maturity and responsibility."
Sudhi sums it up simply: "Life Today isn't just asking whether love succeeds or fails. It asks whether we are building a life that can sustain love. If you build your life well, the right partner will eventually become part of it."
Actor Yukta Pervi, who stars alongside Lekha Chandra, offers a contrasting perspective. "I have put my entire hard work into becoming who I am today," she says. "I'm old-school when it comes to love. I want to marry the person I love. Love and money have to be balanced. Women should earn, stand on their own feet, and build a life together."
For Kiran, that is the heart of Life Today. "Love may shape a chapter of life, but it should never define the whole book."