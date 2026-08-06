Away from the film, Kiran is equally passionate about the people who make cinema possible. At a time when Kannada cinema is facing uncertainty, he believes producers deserve far greater respect. "With everything happening around cinema today, it is the films that get hurt. Everyone has their own perspective, but somewhere the team suffers because of it," he says. "It is becoming increasingly difficult to find producers willing to invest in new films. They put in so much money despite the uncertainty in the market. If they are disrespected after that, it is unfair. The least we can do is respect them. We cannot let cinema become the loser."