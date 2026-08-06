Reeshma Nanaiah to lead Miss & Mrs India

For Reeshma Nanaiah, the next chapter of her career isn't just another film. The actor has been announced as the brand ambassador for the ninth edition of AC Miss & Mrs. India, Woman of Substance. This initiative is taking a unique step by turning its contestants' experiences into a feature film. Titled Miss & Mrs. India, the project will star Reeshma in the lead role, with selected contestants from this year's pageant taking on key supporting roles.
For the actor, this association means much more than just representing a brand. "This is not just about beauty or winning a crown. It is about confidence, self-belief, and personal growth. Women from different backgrounds are given an equal chance to learn, grow, and express themselves," says Reeshma, while encouraging aspiring participants to register for the Mega Live Auditions scheduled for August.
The film is the latest project from Amrita Cinecraft, which is using the pageant to launch new talent. Founder, CEO, and producer Amrita Vijay Ravipati Tata states the platform was created to help women build confidence, leadership skills, and careers, rather than compete for a title. That idea has now evolved into cinema.
Amrita explains that Miss & Mrs India was born from her own journey of winning Mrs. India 2025 and being crowned Woman of the Universe 2025. Along the way, she met contestants from across the country. Their stories of ambition, setbacks, and perseverance challenged many stereotypes about pageants.
These experiences now form the foundation of the film, which will highlight the friendships, emotional highs, and personal transformations that happen behind the competition. The filmmakers have also announced that contestants from the pageant will appear in the film, creating a rare connection between the stage and the screen.
The announcement also served as a slate reveal for Amrita Cinecraft. On August 16, the company will launch the first song from Mudhol, starring Vikram Ravichandran, and will also hold the audio launch of Chintu Son of Visalakshi.