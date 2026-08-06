Srinagar Kitty, Meghana Raj's Amartha sets release date

The makers of Amartha, starring Srinagar Kitty and Meghana Raj, have officially announced the film's theatrical release. Produced by Dr Kanyana Sadashiv Shetty and Guru Hegde under the Pancharangi Films banner, the film, which is set to hit the screens on September 18, is directed by Guru Hegde and Vinay Preetham. The film has been certified 'U/A'.
Explaining the title, Guru Hegde, who has also written, produced and acted in the film, said it refers to a force beyond human understanding. "We often attribute everything in life to destiny, divine grace or fate. But there is a force that exists beyond all of that, and that is what Amartha stands for."
Co-director Vinay Preetham, known for Madamakki and Naanu, Adu Mattu Saroja, described Amartha as a story with an unusual premise. Besides Srinagar Kitty and Meghana Raj, the film also stars Kruthi Shetty, Usha Bhandary, Manju Bhashini, Guru Hegde and Thammanna Shetty.
Speaking about the film, Srinagar Kitty said it marks his third outing with Meghana Raj after Bahuparak and Buddhivantha 2. He added that the story follows a boy from his childhood and looks at how friendships evolve over the years. The film was shot over 48 days across Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.
Meghana Raj, who plays Lakshmi, said the film traces the lives of a group of school friends after they drift apart. "Lakshmi is a woman who has gone through several ups and downs. The story is about how Kitty's character stands by her when their lives intersect again," she said.
Amartha has cinematography by Guruprashanth Rai, music by Shinoy V Joseph and Pancham Jeeva, with the background score composed by Sridhar V Sambhram, Balaram and Rakesh Achar.