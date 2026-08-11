Dheeren Ramkumar's Pabbar wraps filming

The shooting of Dheeren Ramkumar-led Pabbar has been wrapped up, and the makers have moved on to the post-production process. The crime thriller is produced under the Geetha Pictures banner by Geetha Shivrajkumar, and is helmed by Sandeep Sunkad, who made his directorial debut with Shakhahaari. His debut won rave reviews for its straightforward yet cinematic storytelling along with realistic performances by his cast. With Pabbar, he shifts to an expansive canvas and builds a layered crime-action-adventure against the magnificent backdrop of Himachal Pradesh's lesser-known Pabbar Valley.