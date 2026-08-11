Dheeren Ramkumar's Pabbar wraps filming

The shooting of Dheeren Ramkumar-led Pabbar has been wrapped up, and the makers have moved on to the post-production process. The crime thriller is produced under the Geetha Pictures banner by Geetha Shivrajkumar, and is helmed by Sandeep Sunkad, who made his directorial debut with Shakhahaari. His debut won rave reviews for its straightforward yet cinematic storytelling along with realistic performances by his cast. With Pabbar, he shifts to an expansive canvas and builds a layered crime-action-adventure against the magnificent backdrop of Himachal Pradesh's lesser-known Pabbar Valley.
This also marks another major role for Dheeren, the grandson of late Dr Rajkumar, as it is his first time playing a police officer. The makers say he will be seen in an action-oriented avatar that is unlike any screen appearance he has made before.
Pabbar also stars Amrutha Prem, daughter of actor Nenapirali Prem, Ayyappa Sharma, Achyuth Kumar, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Babu Hirannaiah, Ramakrishna and Danny Kuttappa.
Most of the film was shot in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Madikeri, while extensive portions were filmed at various locations across Himachal Pradesh. The technical team includes cinematographer Vishwajith Rao and composer Mayur Ambekallu.