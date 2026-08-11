Dr Kiran Shekhar turns director with Love Once More

Kannada cinema has long attracted professionals from all walks of life. Doctors, engineers, lawyers and politicians have all found a place in front of or behind the camera. The latest to make that transition is Australia-based physician Dr Kiran Shekhar, who is making his debut as a filmmaker with Love Once More, the first production under his newly launched banner, Mirana Pictures.
For Dr Kiran, the move from medicine to cinema is driven by a fascination with human stories. He believes films remain one of the most effective ways to reflect society and hopes to create stories that resonate with today's audiences. "Our aim is to tell stories that connect with today's generation. Stories are an inseparable part of our lives, and cinema has the power to mirror changing times," he says.
Former India cricketer Javagal Srinath unveiled the title of Love Once More and wished Dr Kiran success in his new venture. "Kiran is a good friend of mine. He has built a successful career as a doctor in Australia, and I'm happy to see him pursue his passion for cinema. I wish Love Once More every success," said the iconic cricketer.
Billed as a psychological drama, Love Once More uses romance and relationships to examine emotional well-being and the changing meaning of love. Dr Kiran says the idea emerged from his years as a medical professional, where he witnessed the importance of both physical health and meaningful human connections. "My profession has taught me that good health and meaningful relationships are the two most important aspects of life. As I reflected on where people lose their way in relationships, several ideas began to take shape. That's how this story was born," he says.
Set across India and Australia, the film explores how relationships have evolved in an increasingly connected world. Dr Kiran says he wrote the screenplay after observing the emotional struggles and changing perspectives of today's youth, hoping to tell a story that speaks to contemporary audiences.
Love Once More stars RK Chandan alongside Vidya Prabhu. The supporting cast includes Australian actor Lee Charlie Krill, Poorna S, Khushi Prasad, Sagar and Shraddha Gowda.
The film has cinematography by Naveen Panchakshari, while Ritvik Muralidhar and Vedanth will compose the music.