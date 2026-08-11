Dr Kiran Shekhar turns director with Love Once More

Billed as a psychological drama, Love Once More uses romance and relationships to examine emotional well-being and the changing meaning of love. Dr Kiran says the idea emerged from his years as a medical professional, where he witnessed the importance of both physical health and meaningful human connections. "My profession has taught me that good health and meaningful relationships are the two most important aspects of life. As I reflected on where people lose their way in relationships, several ideas began to take shape. That's how this story was born," he says.