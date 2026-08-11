Jodettu mounts a massive bullock cart race for the climax

The bullock cart race, which involves hundreds of carts and more than 1,000 junior artists, has become the centrepiece of Jodettu, the upcoming Kannada film starring Chikkanna and Telugu actor Sunil. Shot over a week near Immavu on the outskirts of Mysuru, the climax is one of the largest schedules created for this rural entertainer, which is now in its final stages of production.
Cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Sudhakar S Raj is helming Jodettu. The team recreated a traditional bullock cart race with participants and carts from nearby villages. The sequence also includes a large stunt set piece.
For Chikkanna, this demanding schedule came just weeks before his wedding later this month. Despite his personal commitments, the actor finished filming the climax. "We've been filming the climax for the last week. With this, the talkie parts are done, and only two songs remain. The producers brought bullock carts from surrounding villages just for the race sequence," said the actor.
Sudhakar mentioned that nearly 95 per cent of the film is finished and emphasised that authenticity is key to the production. The film has been shot extensively in Mysuru, Mandya, Maddur, and Channapatna to capture the essence of rural Karnataka. The story combines action, comedy, romance, family drama, and emotion.
Sunil plays a key role alongside Chikkanna, who portrays a farmer. The supporting cast includes Kalyani, Ugram Manju, Kuri Prathap, Shivaraj KR Pete, Huli Karthik, and Jayashree. Music is composed by V Harikrishna, and Arjun Raj choreographs the action scenes.
Producer Somashekhar Kattigenahalli shared that while many actors liked the script, Chikkanna quickly agreed to join, with Sunil coming on board later.
With just two songs left to shoot, Jodettu is entering its final phase of production. The makers are counting on its rural setting and the bullock cart race to make the film stand out when it hits theaters.