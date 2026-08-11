Ravichandran's Ayogya 2 character could get a standalone film

Ayogya 2 has opened to a strong response at the Karnataka box office, grossing over ₹6 crore in its first three days, according to the makers. One of the film's biggest surprises has been the appearance of Crazy Star Ravichandran, whose role was kept under wraps until the film's release. Now, director Mahesh Kumar reveals that the character could become the focus of the franchise's next chapter.
Ravichandran appears as Sathish Ninasam's father in Ayogya 2. Though his role comes later in the film, the response from audiences has convinced Mahesh that there is more to explore.
"I already have an idea and had conceived a story around Ravichandran sir's character. The response to Ayogya 2 has only strengthened that thought," says Mahesh, adding, "I'm interested in making that prequel first. Only after that would I like to move ahead with the sequel."
Rather than rushing into Ayogya 3, the director says he wants to revisit the events that shaped Ravichandran's character. He believes the Ayogya universe still has enough scope to expand, with its rural setting offering several stories waiting to be told.
"But right now, I just want to enjoy the success of Ayogya 2. I also have a few prior commitments before I return to the franchise," he says.
The confidence comes on the back of a promising theatrical run. According to the makers, Ayogya 2, which also stars Rachita Ram, has had more than 2,200 shows during its opening weekend, selling close to four lakh tickets.
"The film is doing well even on weekdays. Both multiplexes and single-screen theatres are seeing encouraging occupancy, and we've added more than 20 screens from the fourth day. That's the biggest indication that audiences are supporting the film," says Mahesh.
Apart from Ravichandran's surprise appearance, the film's comedy has also found favour with audiences. Sadhu Kokila, Tabala Nani, Sundar Raj, Shivaraj KR Pete, Gilli Nata, Aruna Balaraj, Giri Shivanna and Manju Pavagada feature in supporting roles, while Prajna makes a special appearance in a song. The exchanges between Satish Ninasam and Ravishankar have also drawn appreciation from viewers.
Produced by M Munegowda under the SVC Films banner, Ayogya 2 features music by Arjun Janya, lyrics by Chetan Kumar, dialogues by Masthi Upparahalli and cinematography by Vishwajith Rao.