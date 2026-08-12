Kannada

Heggana Muddu locks September release

The drama thriller, starring Aditi Sagar and Poornachandra Mysore, will be distributed across Karnataka by KVN Productions
Heggana Muddu locks September release
A Sharadhaa
Updated on
1 min read

Actor-producer Dhananjaya, who has backed films such as Badava Rascal, Head Bush, Tagaru Palya and the recently released Mother Promise, is set to bring his next production, Heggana Muddu, to theatres on September 25. The film is produced under the Daali Pictures banner and will be distributed across Karnataka by KVN Productions.

Heggana Muddu marks the feature directorial debut of Avinash Balekkala. Inspired by the Kannada proverb, 'Hettavarige Heggana Muddu,' the thriller stars Aditi Sagar and Poornachandra Mysore in the lead roles. According to the makers, the story revolves around relationships, personal identity and self-worth.

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The screenplay is written by Avinash along with Nachiketh Balekkala, who also serves as the film's cinematographer. The music is composed by Karthik Chennoji Rao and Bakkesh Ronada, while Pratheek Shetty has handled the editing.

Since launching the banner, Dhananjaya has alternated between commercial entertainers and films led by first-time filmmakers, with Heggana Muddu continuing that approach.

Aditi Sagar
Heggana Muddu
Poornachandra Mysore

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