Madhuri Dixit in talks to star in Shivarajkumar's A for Anand

There has always been a sense of warmth around A for Anand. This film reunites director Srini with Shivarajkumar after Ghost, while revisiting a title that holds immense emotional value in the Hat-trick Hero's career. Anand, after all, was Shivarajkumar's debut film.
Now, as the team prepares to begin production on the Geetha Pictures-backed project, Srini appears to be going the extra mile to make A for Anand even more special. According to sources, the director has approached Madhuri Dixit for a prominent role in the film. While discussions are quietly underway and there has been no official confirmation yet, the move underlines Srini's ambition to make the project a significant collaboration.
The film's casting has otherwise been kept under wraps. If the talks materialise, A for Anand would mark the first on-screen collaboration between Shivarajkumar and Madhuri Dixit, bringing together two stars who have enjoyed enduring popularity across generations.
Over the years, Madhuri Dixit has received offers from filmmakers across the South, but none have translated into a feature film appearance here. It now remains to be seen whether Srini succeeds in bringing the Bollywood icon to Kannada cinema.
Speaking about A for Anand, Srini had earlier described the film as a celebration of the teacher-student bond, adding that Shivarajkumar's warmth and signature screen presence made him the ideal choice to play Anand. The film, produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar under the Geetha Pictures banner, unveiled an interesting promotional glimpse around Shivarajkumar's birthday last month and is expected to go on floors soon.