Samyukta Hornad makes her directorial debut with a wildlife story

For the past year, Samyukta Hornad has spent more time in Karnataka's forests than on film sets. The actor has travelled across the state, meeting farmers, forest officers and conservationists, trying to understand a conflict that rarely has a simple answer. That journey has now become Crossing Paths, a documentary on human-elephant conflict that marks her directorial debut. The film releases on World Elephant Day.
"I've been travelling across Karnataka for this film and worked closely in the Bannerghatta forest," Samyukta says, adding, "People know me as an actor, but filmmaking has always interested me. I worked as an assistant director with my dad, so direction was always somewhere in my mind. This story felt like the right place to begin."
Produced under her newly launched banner, Sampige Films, Crossing Paths follows Project EaDDS (Elephant Anti-Depredation Dog Squad), an initiative by A Rocha India in association with the Karnataka Forest Department. The documentary looks at how trained dogs, conservation efforts and early-response systems are helping reduce conflict between humans and elephants.
For Samyukta, the biggest lesson came from listening. "Every time an elephant enters a village, the first reaction is to see the animal as the villain. When I started travelling and meeting people on the ground, I realised the picture is much bigger. Farmers are scared because they've lost crops. Forest officers are under pressure because they are trying to protect both people and wildlife. The elephants are also losing their habitat. Nobody is waking up looking for a fight."
Those conversations are complemented by voices from across Karnataka's conservation network. They got support from former Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Pushkar Kumar, Project Elephant head Manoj Rajan, Hassan Deputy Conservator of Forests Saurabh Kumar and A Rocha India's National Director Avinash Krishnan. Together, they offer policy, scientific and field-level perspectives on a conflict that has no simple solution.
The actor has been associated with animal welfare since she was 16, but she says working on wildlife changed her perspective.
"I've always loved animals, but this took me a step further. It made me understand conservation. Love alone isn't enough. You have to understand why these conflicts happen."
The documentary also gave her the chance to step behind the camera. "I've acted for years, but directing gave me a different kind of satisfaction. I enjoy storytelling, and I don't see the world in black and white. Even a serious subject can be told in a way that people connect with."
Apart from documenting the conflict, Crossing Paths also features a rap track aimed at reaching younger audiences. "If young people start talking about conservation because of a song or a documentary, that's a good beginning," she says.
Shot by cinematographer Pratheek Shetty, known for Kantara, Gandhada Gudi and 777 Charlie, Crossing Paths hopes to leave audiences with a different way of looking at a familiar headline.
"I don't want people to walk away thinking only about elephants. I want them to think about coexistence. Once you understand both sides, you stop looking for a villain," signs off Samyukta.