Samyukta Hornad makes her directorial debut with a wildlife story

For Samyukta, the biggest lesson came from listening. "Every time an elephant enters a village, the first reaction is to see the animal as the villain. When I started travelling and meeting people on the ground, I realised the picture is much bigger. Farmers are scared because they've lost crops. Forest officers are under pressure because they are trying to protect both people and wildlife. The elephants are also losing their habitat. Nobody is waking up looking for a fight."