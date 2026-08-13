777 Charlie director Kiranraj K’s Bollywood debut in the works

Kiranraj K, director of the heartwarming adventure drama 777 Charlie (2022), has kept audiences curious about his next move. Now, nearly five years after his debut feature, the filmmaker appears to be looking beyond Kannada cinema, with a Bollywood project in the works.
We had previously reported that Kiranraj is developing a project with Dhruva Sarja, which is currently at the scripting stage. However, there appears to be another development in the filmmaker’s plans. According to sources, Kiranraj is in talks with several prominent names in the Hindi film industry as he works towards making his Bollywood directorial debut.
A picture of Kiranraj with actor John Abraham had earlier surfaced, sparking speculation about a possible collaboration. Sources, however, indicate that the filmmaker has also met Saif Ali Khan and held discussions with Kartik Aaryan. While it is unclear which of these conversations could lead to his Hindi debut, sources say Kiranraj has pitched his ideas to several leading actors.
The filmmaker is also said to be in discussions with a major production house, which is expected to make an official announcement once the details are finalised. The development comes as Kiranraj continues to build on the success of 777 Charlie, which released in June 2022 and went on to find an audience beyond Kannada cinema. Starring Rakshit Shetty, the film centred on the bond between a loner and a stray dog, combining adventure, humour and emotion. Its success across languages established Kiranraj as a filmmaker whose storytelling could travel beyond the Kannada industry.
Interestingly, his Kannada project with Dhruva Sarja remains in development. Whether that film takes off before his Hindi venture is unclear at this stage.
For now, Kiranraj appears to be keeping both projects open, and an official announcement could soon reveal what the 777 Charlie director has planned for Bollywood.