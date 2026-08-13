777 Charlie director Kiranraj K’s Bollywood debut in the works

The filmmaker is also said to be in discussions with a major production house, which is expected to make an official announcement once the details are finalised. The development comes as Kiranraj continues to build on the success of 777 Charlie, which released in June 2022 and went on to find an audience beyond Kannada cinema. Starring Rakshit Shetty, the film centred on the bond between a loner and a stray dog, combining adventure, humour and emotion. Its success across languages established Kiranraj as a filmmaker whose storytelling could travel beyond the Kannada industry.