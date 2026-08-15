Aditya Shashikumar returns to the screen with Raashi

Aditya Shashikumar, after a brief gap following his releases such as O My Love and Seethayana, is set to return to the screen with Raashi, a comedy-drama that blends romance and family emotions. Ahead of the film's release, the makers unveiled 'Modala Preethi', the first song from the film, offering audiences a glimpse of Aditya alongside Sameeksha.
Penned and composed by director Vijay Palegar, 'Modala Preethi' has been sung by Armaan Malik and choreographed by Bhushan Master, with Aditya's dance performance becoming one of the song's main attractions.
Produced by Akhilesh M under the Dhuvan Films banner, Raashi has a story written by Akhilesh, and screenplay by Vijay Palegar. The film features six songs, including a promotional track, with the soundtrack bringing together singers Kunal Ganjawala, Vijay Yesudas, Anuradha Bhat, Sharan, Malavalli Mahadevaswamy, Ankit and Armaan Malik.
The film has wrapped up shooting and is now in the final stages. WIth cinematography by Naveen Surya, and editing by KM Prakash, Raashi has art direction by Mahesh Sathanuru.
The ensemble cast includes Ramesh Indira, Tabla Nani, Veena Sundar, Manju Pavagada, Kari Subbu, Vinod Gobbaragala, Huli Karthik, Vardhan Theerthahalli, Ugram Ravi and Bhajarangi Prasanna.