Anup Bhandari, Nirup Bhandari reunite for a new project

The new film marks another collaboration between the Bhandari brothers, who have worked together on several films over the years. Their association began with RangiTaranga, which introduced Nirup as an actor and established Anup as a filmmaker. They later reunited for Rajaratha and Vikrant Rona. The new film will mark their fourth collaboration.



Nirup has a busy lineup ahead, with America America 2 ready for release, followed by Atikaya and Sathya S/o Harishchandra. Anup, meanwhile, has the demanding Billa Ranga Baashaa schedule on his hands, making this a particularly busy phase for the filmmaker.