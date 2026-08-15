Anup Bhandari, Nirup Bhandari reunite for a new project

Director Anup Bhandari is currently busy making Billa Ranga Baashaa, his ambitious collaboration with Sudeep. But the filmmaker is not stopping there. While the period action drama is being mounted on a large scale, with extensive sets and a demanding shooting schedule, Anup is also quietly working on another project that brings him back together with his brother and actor Nirup Bhandari.
According to sources, the yet-to-be-titled film has already gone on floors and is currently being shot in Kumta. The project is being kept under wraps, with details about the story, genre and characters yet to be revealed. Interestingly, Nirup’s absence from the recent event for America America 2 has only added to the curiosity around the project, especially as the actor has several films in different stages.
The new film marks another collaboration between the Bhandari brothers, who have worked together on several films over the years. Their association began with RangiTaranga, which introduced Nirup as an actor and established Anup as a filmmaker. They later reunited for Rajaratha and Vikrant Rona. The new film will mark their fourth collaboration.
Nirup has a busy lineup ahead, with America America 2 ready for release, followed by Atikaya and Sathya S/o Harishchandra. Anup, meanwhile, has the demanding Billa Ranga Baashaa schedule on his hands, making this a particularly busy phase for the filmmaker.
Another interesting update is that Srinidhi Shetty is said to be part of the project, marking her return to Kannada cinema. The actor made her debut with KGF and went on to feature in KGF: Chapter 2 before taking up films in other languages, including Cobra in Tamil, and HIT: The 3rd Case and Telusu Kada in Telugu. She is also part of Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming Telugu film with Venkatesh Daggubati.