Pramod Shetty to play a cab driver in NH 66

The first look of actor Pramod Shetty from NH 66 has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into his character in the upcoming film, which has wrapped up shooting and post-production and is now gearing up for its next phase.
Produced and directed by Manjunath TR under the Raya Films banner, NH 66 stars Pramod Shetty, Shruthi Hariharan and Rajesh Nataranga in key roles. The first look features Pramod Shetty in a role that is quite different from some of his recent outings.
As the title suggests, NH 66 revolves around a journey. The story unfolds over two days as its characters travel from Mangaluru to Mumbai, with the highway becoming an important part of the narrative. Pramod Shetty plays a cab driver in the film.
Manjunath has written the story, screenplay and dialogues, in addition to directing and producing the film. A devotee of Guru Raghavendra, he credits the deity’s blessings for helping the film take shape as planned.
The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Suneeth Halageri and music director Swaminathan. With both shooting and post-production completed, the makers are expected to announce further details about the film’s release in the coming days.