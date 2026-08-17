Priyanka Upendra, Nishvika Naidu to make webseries debuts

Nishvika Naidu is also making her move to streaming with Operation Bangari, which is reportedly based on a real incident. Known for films such as Amma I Love You, Vaastu Prakara, Gentleman and Guru Shishyaru, Nishvika has built a reputation through varied roles in Kannada cinema. She has also caught attention with her appearance in the popular song from Sudeep’s Mark, and has been a judge for a popular reality show. Her move to OTT could give her an opportunity to take on a character that evolves across multiple episodes.