Vikram Ravichandran: My father suggested the title Mudhol

Prem, who launched the song, spoke warmly about his association with the project and expressed his happiness at being part of a film connected to the Ravichandran family. He also assured the team of his support for the film’s upcoming developments. Describing Mudhol as a commercial entertainer with a strong suspense element, Vikram explained why the film took more than a couple of years to reach the audience. “Production-related issues, efforts to improve the film’s quality and changes made to the story contributed to the delay,” he said.