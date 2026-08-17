Vikram Ravichandran: My father suggested the title Mudhol

After remaining under the radar for several years, Vikram Ravichandran’s Mudhol has returned to the spotlight with the release of its first song, 'Gucci Girl'. Launched by director Prem, the track composed by Yuvaraj Chandran has brought renewed attention to the long-awaited project and offered the first glimpse of its music.
Produced by Raksha Vijaykumar, Vijay Tata and Amrita and directed by Karthik Rajan, Mudhol stars Vikram Ravichandran and Sanjana Anand. 'Gucci Girl' features Sanjana Anand as female lead alongside dancer-actor Ishita Raj, with Vikram also joining them for a few dance moves. The song launch was attended by the film’s cast and crew, including the producers, director and actor Abhilash.
Prem, who launched the song, spoke warmly about his association with the project and expressed his happiness at being part of a film connected to the Ravichandran family. He also assured the team of his support for the film’s upcoming developments. Describing Mudhol as a commercial entertainer with a strong suspense element, Vikram explained why the film took more than a couple of years to reach the audience. “Production-related issues, efforts to improve the film’s quality and changes made to the story contributed to the delay,” he said.
Vikram also spoke about his father’s guidance on the project, revealing that the veteran actor offered suggestions during the film’s production and was also the one who suggested its title.
Interestingly, there is also talk that Ravichandran has penned the lyrics for the title song of Mudhol. Vikram, however, said the team would share more details once the song is released.
Vikram is also one of the film’s producers He believes artists and technicians should understand the business side of filmmaking and the responsibility of delivering value to producers. He feels this approach also contributed to the time taken to complete the film. The team is expected to announce more songs and the film’s release plans soon.