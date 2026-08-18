Nagabhushana’s next to be a 1990s rural family drama

Nagabhushana has been announced as the lead of a new family drama set in the 1990s. Tentatively titled Production No. 2, the film was announced on August 17, coinciding with the actor’s birthday.
Produced by SK Santhosh under the Kasturi Talkies banner, the film marks the directorial debut of Jagadish N Kolara. He has worked as a co-director on around 12 films and has worked under directors including Om Prakash Rao, Shashidhar and Ranganath.
“I have spent around 12 years in the industry, and working with different directors has taught me a lot about filmmaking. I wanted to take that experience and make a film of my own. This story stayed with me, and I felt it was the right one to begin with,” says Jagadish.
Jagadish has chosen a village setting for his first film. The story is set in the 1990s, with Mandya, Mysuru and KR Pete forming part of its rural backdrop, but the focus remains on a family and the relationships within it.
The director says Nagabhushana was drawn to the script because it takes him into a different space. Known for films such as Ikkat, Badava Rascal, Kousalya Supraja Rama and Tagaru Palya, the actor has taken on a mix of comic, supporting and lead roles over the years.
“I did not want to approach Nagabhushana with something that would remind people of his earlier characters. The idea was to find a character that would allow him to do something different, while still keeping the story rooted in the kind of people and places we know,” says Jagadish.
The film is currently in the final stages of screenplay preparation. The team plans to conduct the muhurat within two months and begin shooting soon after.
The project adds to Nagabhushana’s upcoming line-up, which includes Love Case, Dhananjaya-starrer Anna From Mexico and actor Krishna’s Father. Anna From Mexico, directed by Shankar Guru, has Nagabhushana reuniting with several members of the Badava Rascal team and is slated for a December 24 release.