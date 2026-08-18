Pavana Gowda to play a tough cop in Dear Husband

Actor Pavana Gowda, known for films such as Gombegala Love and Jatta, and last seen in Agnyathavasi, is set to play a North Karnataka-based police officer in Dear Husband. Directed by Gururaj Kulkarni, the suspense crime thriller also stars Suraj Gowda, Sharanya Shetty and Kumar Bangarappa.
This will be Pavana’s first role as an investigating officer. “This is completely different and more challenging than the roles I have played so far. The character brings out the challenges faced by a responsible woman police officer in the line of duty and the way she handles her work. Along with strong dialogues, the film will also have some major action sequences. I am excited to be playing an investigating officer for the first time,” she says.
Director Gururaj says the team considered several actors before choosing Pavana for the role. “We searched extensively before choosing Pavana. A major portion of the film has already been completed, and she will join the team in the next schedule. We are confident that this role will give Pavana a new image,” he says.
Produced under the G9 Communications and Media banner, Dear Husband has Veer Samarth composing the music, with lyrics by Pramod Maravanthe and dialogues by Raghu Niduvalli. PKH Das is the cinematographer, while B S Kemparaj is handling the editing.
The film will be shot in Bengaluru, Mandya, Goa and other locations, with the makers planning a year-end release.