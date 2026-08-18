Srinidhi Bengaluru brings Hollywood’s horror strategy to Video

The special screening will have around 20 audience members selected through a horror-story contest. Participants have to make a three-minute video narrating a horror experience from their own lives and post it on social media. The creators whose videos receive the strongest response in terms of views and engagement will be invited to the special show.



But the screening will not be restricted to these 20 participants. The makers also plan to sell tickets to the general audience for the same show, making it an early public screening. “The idea was to find 20 people who would genuinely enjoy this experience. Instead of simply selecting them, we thought the audience could tell us their own horror stories. The best stories and the creators who get the strongest response will be invited,” he says.