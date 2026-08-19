Siddu Poornachandra: Commercial results don't define my choice of stories

For director Siddu Poornachandra, Brahma Kamala began with a real incident he heard about in Ramanagara. A woman who had been unable to conceive for years returned to her hometown claiming she was pregnant and later appeared with a baby. What stayed with the filmmaker was not the incident itself, but the question of what could drive someone to such a decision.
Produced by Poornachandra Films, Brahma Kamala, starring Adhvithi Shetty, explores motherhood, longing, and the pressures surrounding a woman desperate to become a mother. The film also features real-life couple Lokendra Surya and Ruthu Chaithra, along with Bala Rajawadi, Mamatha Rahuth, Kavita Kambar and Pramila Subramanyam. Brahma Kamala is set to release on August 20.
In this interview, Siddu speaks about what drew him to the story, writing Apeksha as a morally difficult character, and why he continues to choose stories that give him creative satisfaction.
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