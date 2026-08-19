Toss locks release date

According to the team, Ganesh and Shilpa decided to associate with the film after watching it and liking what they saw. The first song from Toss, ‘Hello Hello Neelambari’, was released recently. The song features Arjun Dev and Sutej Shetty and has music by Manikanth Kadri. Yogaraj Bhat has written the lyrics, while Armaan Malik has sung the track. The song has been released in both Kannada and Tulu.