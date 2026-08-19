Toss locks release date

Shilpa Ganesh has come on board to present Toss, a Tulu-Kannada bilingual directed by and starring Arjun Dev. The film will be presented under the Golden Movies banner, which also released Picture.
Produced by Avika Productions and BRB Productions, Toss has been shot simultaneously in Tulu and Kannada and is scheduled to release across Karnataka on September 18.
Arjun Dev, a popular name in Tulu cinema, plays the lead and has also directed the film. Dr Devadas Kapikad, Arjun's father has written the story, screenplay and dialogues. The technical crew includes Manikanth Kadri as composer, Joel Sherman D’Souza as cinematographer and Yashwin K Shettigar as editor. Shaneel Gautam, who was associated with Su From So, is the creative head.
According to the team, Ganesh and Shilpa decided to associate with the film after watching it and liking what they saw. The first song from Toss, ‘Hello Hello Neelambari’, was released recently. The song features Arjun Dev and Sutej Shetty and has music by Manikanth Kadri. Yogaraj Bhat has written the lyrics, while Armaan Malik has sung the track. The song has been released in both Kannada and Tulu.