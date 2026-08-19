Yash’s Toxic eyes massive numbers with 12,000-screen global release

With the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups just around the corner, the countdown to Yash’s return to the big screen has entered its next phase. The film is set to release on August 26, with advance bookings confirmed to open on August 21, coinciding with the Varamahalakshmi festival, giving audiences five days to book tickets ahead of its theatrical release. The advance booking comes at a crucial point for Yash, whose first release after KGF: Chapter 2 is being mounted on a large global scale. According to the latest development, Toxic is expected to get the biggest opening in around 12,000 screens worldwide. The final screen count is yet to be officially announced, but the number indicates the scale at which the film is being planned for release.