Yash’s Toxic eyes massive numbers with 12,000-screen global release

With the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups just around the corner, the countdown to Yash’s return to the big screen has entered its next phase. The film is set to release on August 26, with advance bookings confirmed to open on August 21, coinciding with the Varamahalakshmi festival, giving audiences five days to book tickets ahead of its theatrical release. The advance booking comes at a crucial point for Yash, whose first release after KGF: Chapter 2 is being mounted on a large global scale. According to the latest development, Toxic is expected to get the biggest opening in around 12,000 screens worldwide. The final screen count is yet to be officially announced, but the number indicates the scale at which the film is being planned for release.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is billed as a gangster drama that features a solid ensemble, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The combination of established names from different film industries has added to the interest around the film.
The film has also put together a wide distribution network across territories. Produced by Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will be distributed by KVN Productions across Karnataka.
Outside the home market, Panorama Films is handling Kerala, while Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights. AA Films has taken the North India and Nepal rights. In Tamil Nadu, Think Studios, S Picture, White Nights through Trident Arts and Five Star Senthil will distribute the film. Phars Film is handling the overseas distribution of the Indian-language versions.
The English version has a separate international distribution arrangement with Lionsgate, with further details about its release expected soon. On the technical front, Toxic has cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, and songs by Vishal Mishra. Ravi Basrur has contributed to the background score. The film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, along with its English version.