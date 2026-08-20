A Date to hit screens in September 

The upcoming Kannada film, A Date, which marks the directorial debut of N Vimal Raj, is set to release on September 4. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the film’s central relationship and its one-day setting.
The film follows a Bengaluru boy who meets a girl from Delhi, with the story unfolding over a single day.
The project grew from an English short film of the same name that Vimal made in 2020. After failing to find producers for the feature, he released the short on YouTube, where it crossed 7.2 million views and gave him the confidence to expand the idea into a full-length film.
“I made the short film with the intention of finding producers for the feature. When that did not happen, we released it on YouTube. The response gave me the confidence to take the story forward,” said Vimal, who has been making short films since 2016.
Sujanith Shetty, who has appeared in films including Hope, Laughing Buddha and Boss, plays the lead. Ashwini Shenoy, who was selected through an audition, makes her acting debut as the female lead.
The film is presented and distributed by PVR INOX and produced under the Weekend Shorts Studio banner.
Moksha Beats has composed the music, while Devendra Reddy is the cinematographer. Vimal Raj N has also handled the editing and written the lyrics along with Sujanith Shetty.