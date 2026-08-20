Shivarajkumar enters the world of Kurma Avatar

Shivarajkumar has joined the cast of Kurma Avatar, a Telugu mythological film based on the Kurma avatar of Lord Vishnu. The makers announced the title along with the actor’s inclusion, describing his presence as adding strength to the film’s world. The announcement carried the tagline, “A Legend Rises. A Forgotten Mystery Awakens.”
The film features an ensemble cast that includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Tarun, Athira Raj, Sai Kumar, Sivaji, Getup Srinu and Mahesh Vitta.
Written and directed by Harrshavardhan Kadiyaala, Kurma Avatar has Jagadeesh Cheekati as the cinematographer and B Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer. The film is being made as a pan-India project and is produced by K Pujita Panchavaktra under Panchavaktra Pictures and Rukvina Studios.
While the makers position Kurma Avatar as the beginning of a new mythological world, they have not revealed details about Shivarajkumar’s character. However, the actor's addition is the major highlight of the latest announcement.