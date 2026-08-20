Dhruva Sarja, Vishal Atreya in talks to work on an entertainer

While details about the story and genre are being kept under wraps, the combination itself is likely to generate interest. Tatsama Tadbhava, a suspense-driven narrative, also marked Meghana Raj Sarja’s return to the screen. The film earned praise for its execution and storytelling. His next project with Dhruva, if confirmed, would allow the director to work on a considerably larger canvas. Dhruva is currently working on Criminal, directed by Raj Guru, which is halfway through its shoot.