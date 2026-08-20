Dhruva Sarja, Vishal Atreya in talks to work on an entertainer

Vishal Atreya, who earned critical acclaim with his directorial debut Tatsama Tadbhava, could be heading towards an upcoming project, with Dhruva Sarja. The filmmaker is reportedly in discussions with the actor for a new project that is expected to be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.
There were earlier reports of Atreya teaming up with Sriimurali for a project, but that film is still in the works. Now, Atreya could be joining hands with Dhruva Sarja for an entertainer said to be different from the actor’s previous films.
Dhruva, who has been taking his time to choose his upcoming projects, is reportedly in discussions with a handful of filmmakers. The actor has a commitment with Hyderabad-based production house People Media Factory and has reportedly been making frequent trips to Hyderabad as discussions for the project progress.
While details about the story and genre are being kept under wraps, the combination itself is likely to generate interest. Tatsama Tadbhava, a suspense-driven narrative, also marked Meghana Raj Sarja’s return to the screen. The film earned praise for its execution and storytelling. His next project with Dhruva, if confirmed, would allow the director to work on a considerably larger canvas. Dhruva is currently working on Criminal, directed by Raj Guru, which is halfway through its shoot.