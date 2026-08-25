Viyara Vruddhi: I wanted to find my own path in cinema

Viyara Vruddhi has a clear idea about the kind of actor she wants to become, but her entry into Kannada cinema was not planned overnight. She was in the final year of her MBA when film opportunities started coming her way. Her first stint was with director Vikyath's Yours Sincerely Ram, starring Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind, which is currently under production. She is also looking forward to Kountheya, which could be her first release.



Directed by BK Chandrahas of Kumbharashi fame, Kountheya is an emotional crime thriller centred on a murder mystery. Produced by Suresh Kumar under Sri Mahankali Pictures, the film stars Achyuth Kumar as a retiring sub-inspector and Manoranjan Ravichandran in a negative-shaded role. Viyara is paired opposite Manoranjan, while Priyanka Thimmesh plays an ACP and Bigg Boss-fame Neethu appears as a police officer. Music director Raghavendra has composed two songs for the film.