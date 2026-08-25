Smile Seenu explores next-generation filmmaking with AI and virtual production

Smile Seenu, who has worked through the transition from reel cameras to digital filmmaking, is now exploring AI, virtual production and emerging technologies to create films in a new way.
The actor, director and producer, known for films such as Toofan, Ballari Darbar, 18 to 25 and Oh My Love, is combining his experience in conventional filmmaking with new-age technology. His latest project is being developed around AI and virtual production, with an aim to expand the possibilities of visual storytelling.
Filmmaking involves practical challenges related to actors, technicians, locations, schedules and costs. Smile Seenu believes new technologies can help address some of these concerns while allowing filmmakers to create visuals that may be difficult to achieve through conventional methods.
“I have made films during the reel era and the digital era. Now, I want to use technology that goes beyond both and make a film in a different way. As times change, we also need to keep ourselves updated with technology,” he says.
For Smile Seenu, technology is not meant to replace storytelling but enhance it. “This is not just a new experiment in filmmaking; it is a new chapter in storytelling. Our intention is not to use technology as a replacement for the story, but as a tool that can enhance its power,” he says.
He also sees scope for using technology to tell stories about real-life heroes and extraordinary individuals, moving beyond conventional hero-driven narratives.
Smile Seenu believes AI and virtual production could reduce production time and costs while enabling large-scale visuals with limited resources. However, he stresses that AI should complement, not replace, human creativity.
“AI is not a tool to replace the creativity of actors and technicians. It is a powerful tool that can expand their imagination and creativity,” he says.
The project brings together Kannada talent, an Indian story and advanced technology, with ambitions beyond the domestic market.
“Our stories may be local, but their emotions and quality should be global. My dream is to make a new kind of film from Kannada cinema that can reach audiences across the world,” he says.
Further details about the story, cast, technology and production will be announced later.