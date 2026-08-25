Jyestavardhan and Punit Rangaswamy in talks for a project

Jyestavardhan, grandson of Dr Vishnuvardhan and Bharathi, and son of actor Anirudh Jatkar, has been taking his time to find the right project. He and his father have been in discussions with several production houses and filmmakers, carefully considering the opportunities that come his way.
The latest development is that Jyestavardhan is in talks with filmmaker Punit Rangaswamy, who made an interesting directorial debut with Elumale (2025). The film, starring Raana and Priyanka Achar, produced by Tharun Kishore Sudhir (who also served as creative head), and backed by Atlanta Nagendra, received a good response at the box office.
Punit Rangaswamy is reportedly discussing his next project with a few actors, including Jyestavardhan. The actor is also reportedly interested in working with the filmmaker. However, it is not yet clear whether this project will be Jyestavardhan’s debut or one of the projects he takes up later.
Jyestavardhan has already faced the camera as a child artiste in Rajahamsa. Since then, he has spent considerable time preparing for a career in cinema. He trained in dance for nearly a decade and also worked on his acting skills through Adi Shakti Theatre, workshops at Ranga Shankara and under theatre practitioner Gowri Dattu.
In an earlier interview, Jyestavardhan said he did not want to enter films without first understanding the craft and the process of filmmaking.
Besides Punit Rangaswamy, the actor is also discussing projects with a few other directors. With multiple projects being considered, it remains to be seen which one Jyestavardhan eventually chooses.