Jyestavardhan and Punit Rangaswamy in talks for a project

Jyestavardhan, grandson of Dr Vishnuvardhan and Bharathi, and son of actor Anirudh Jatkar, has been taking his time to find the right project. He and his father have been in discussions with several production houses and filmmakers, carefully considering the opportunities that come his way.



The latest development is that Jyestavardhan is in talks with filmmaker Punit Rangaswamy, who made an interesting directorial debut with Elumale (2025). The film, starring Raana and Priyanka Achar, produced by Tharun Kishore Sudhir (who also served as creative head), and backed by Atlanta Nagendra, received a good response at the box office.