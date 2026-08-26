Prakash Raj, Darling Krishna promise an emotional rollercoaster in Father

A father waits alone on a railway platform, a son desperately searches for him in the rain, and there is a promise. The teaser of Father offers a glimpse into an emotional drama, focussed on the bond between a father and his son, played by Prakash Raj and Darling Krishna.
The teaser opens with Prakash Raj’s character speaking about his son, Krishna, saying, “Krishna, if there is a next life, I will be your father again.” It then cuts to Darling Krishna frantically searching for his father in the rain, running towards a railway platform and looking through moving trains.
The two eventually meet, with Krishna finding his father sitting alone on a platform bench. Referring to the goodbye letter his father left behind, Krishna tells him that if he can truly promise to be his father again in the next life, he is free to leave. The brief exchange, backed by Nakul Abhyankar’s music, gives the teaser its emotional pull.
The combination of Prakash Raj and Darling Krishna is a major highlight, while Amrutha Iyengar, Nagabhushana NS, Ramesh Indira, Avinash, Honnavalli Krishna and Gagan BA are also part of the cast.
With cinematography by Sugnaan, the film is edited by Raghunath L. Produced by R Chandru and Yamuna Chandrashekar under RC Studios and presented by Anand Pandit, in association with Madhaw Ciran, Father is directed by Rajamohan.
With the teaser now out, curiosity is building around the circumstances behind the father’s departure and the emotional story between the two characters. The makers of Father are currently eyeing an October release.