Rockline Venkatesh joins Nirup Bhandari’s Atikaya

Rockline Venkatesh has joined the cast of Atikaya, starring RangiTaranga fame Nirup Bhandari and Swathishta Krishnan. The actor and producer plays a police commissioner in the film, taking on a stern role that is said to be different from his earlier appearances in uniform.
Director Nagaraj Peenya says the film takes inspiration from real incidents and people, and the police commissioner’s character has been designed with that realism in mind.
“We have tried to present the police commissioner so realistically and Rockline Venkatesh was very supportive throughout the film,” says Nagaraj.
The filmmaker, who has previously directed films such as Pade Pade and Namak Haram, is now bringing a different story to the screen with Atikaya. The film is currently nearing the final leg of its shoot.
Much of the filming has taken place in crowded parts of Bengaluru. Instead of recreating the city on sets, the team has chosen real locations and a natural shooting style to retain the film’s grounded setting.
Produced under the banners of AN Movie Makers and Nihal Movies, the film is presented by J Mahesh Kumar. The cast also includes Harish Rai, Dinesh Mangaluru, B Suresh, Punga Umesh, Cockroach Sudhi, Vajradeer Jain, Vardhan Theerthahalli, Kantara actor Rakshith Ramachandra Shetty, Mahanthesh Hiremath and Jolly Jack.
Uday Leela is the cinematographer, with Srinivas P Babu handling the editing. Sachin Basrur is composing the music for the film.