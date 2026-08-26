Yash's journey comes full circle as Toxic takes over Majestic

Toxic is scheduled to play at Santosh, Narthaki and Triveni, with each theatre expected to have around five to six shows on the opening day. AMB, formerly Kapali Theatre, is also set to host more than 30 shows. Together, the Majestic belt alone is expected to account for more than 50 shows. But Majestic is only one part of the larger Bengaluru picture. Toxic is also taking over several of the city’s popular single-screen theatres, bringing back the familiar sight of fans turning up hours before the first show. Fans are expected to gather at theatres across Bengaluru from as early as 6 AM, giving the opening day a distinctly old-school feel beyond the multiplexes. Among the single screens seeing the Toxic rush are Veeresh, Prasanna, Robin, Anjan, Navaran, Kamakya and Siddeshwara. These theatres have long been part of Bengaluru’s silver-screen culture, and Yash’s film is set to bring them back into focus.