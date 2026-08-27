Actor-director Thej to introduce Dude at Akka Sammelana

After Rewind and Ramachari 2.0, actor-director Thej is back with his next directorial venture, Dude, which has completed around 80 per cent of its shooting. The filmmaker plans to begin talking about the film at the Akka Sammelana in Philadelphia, which begins on September 4. Centred on women's football, Dude explores a theme rarely attempted in Kannada cinema. The film has been shot across Dubai, Bengaluru and the USA, with the makers now planning the final schedule. Thej says Raghavendra Rajkumar’s portions are expected to be completed soon. The film stars Thej in the lead and also features Raghavendra Rajkumar in a key role, appearing as himself. Interestingly, the veteran actor is also involved in the film’s scripting process.
Dude introduces several new faces, including Dhrithi, Eva, Yashaswini, Mercy, Deepali, Mohita and Siri. Set against the backdrop of an Appu football tournament, the film is also conceived as a tribute to Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar.
While football forms the central thread, Dude brings together comedy and a love story, along with the emotional lives and struggles of middle-class families. The makers are looking to balance the lighter elements with a story rooted in family emotions. With most of the shooting already complete, the team is now working towards finishing the remaining portions and post-production. Dude is currently scheduled for an early 2027 release.