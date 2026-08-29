Chikkanna’s Lakshmi Puthra gets a release date

Chikkanna is set to return to the big screen as a leading man with Lakshmi Puthra, his second film in the lead after the success of Upadhyaksha. The makers have now locked November 27 as the theatrical release date, announcing it during the Varamahalakshmi celebrations.
The November release has a special connection for Chikkanna, who recalled the role that festival stages played in his early years. “Ganeshotsava and Kannada Rajyotsava programmes gave me a platform when I was starting my career. Releasing my film in the same month feels special, and I hope audiences continue to support me,” he said.
Set in the Mandya region, Lakshmi Puthra blends family sentiment with comedy and romance. Producer AP Arjun says the film takes its title from the many relationships associated with Lakshmi, with the story placing the mother-son bond at its centre.
“The film has the emotional relationship between a mother and son, along with humour and a love story that stays close to the family setting,” says Arjun, who has also written the story, screenplay and lyrics.
Vanditha Gowda plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Tara Anuradha, Kuri Prathap, Dharmanna Kadur and Mithra. Vijay S Swamy directs the film, which is produced by Annapoorna AP Arjun, the film aiming to bring a mix of laughter, emotion and romance.