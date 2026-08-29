Upendra praises Yash’s Toxic amid growing debate over the film

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas opened in theatres on August 26 to a mixed response. While the film has found appreciation for its scale, visuals and performances, sections of the audience have taken issue with its writing and treatment. Amid the debate, Upendra has publicly backed the film after watching it.
Taking to X, the actor wrote, “Watched Toxic. Wow! What a film! A new world. A completely new experience!” He also praised the effort, dedication and love for cinema shown by the cast and technicians before signing off with, “Hats off to Yash and the entire team!”
Upendra’s endorsement comes at a time when Toxic is facing a wave of criticism online. The film has received negative reactions from sections of the audience in North India, while some Telugu and Tamil viewers have also trolled it. There has also been criticism over the perceived lack of support from prominent Kannada film personalities. In that context, Upendra’s post has stood out as a strong show of support for the Yash-starrer.
But his praise has opened another conversation. Several X users backed Upendra’s opinion, while others questioned his assessment of the film. One user wrote, “Stop glorifying ordinary films. Kannada cinema will not develop if you keep doing this.” Another compared Toxic unfavourably with Kabzaa, Martin and KD, claiming they were “many times better”.
Another viewer focused on the film’s story, arguing that audiences need “at least a basic story” and that rich visuals and PUBG-style action alone cannot make a film work. The sharpest response came from a user who sarcastically asked Upendra to tell the producers to distribute the same print he had watched.
The reactions underline just how divided the conversation around Toxic has become. Upendra sees a film that offers a new cinematic experience. A section of the audience, however, is still asking whether the spectacle comes at the cost of the story.