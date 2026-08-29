Advik brings ‘Summer’ this monsoon

The video was shot around the beaches and resorts of Udupi, with the locations playing an important part in creating the mood. Vamshi, who was recognised as Miss Universe Karnataka last year, plays the female lead.

‘Summer’ is part of Advik’s 13-song album ‘Maniac’, which will have a total running time of about 37 minutes. Each song tells a different part of a relationship. The album moves from attraction to love, heartbreak and other emotions, with every song planned as a separate chapter.