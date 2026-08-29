Advik brings ‘Summer’ this monsoon

Summer is over, and the monsoon has arrived, but a new Kannada song is bringing back the heat. Advik’s ‘Summer’, released recently, has been getting attention on social media. It also marks his return to music seven years after his hit song ‘Ninna Gungalli’.
Advik has tried a different sound in 'Summer' by bringing Afro-Pop and Amapiano into Kannada music. Afro-Pop uses African musical influences, while Amapiano comes from the South African house music scene.
The idea behind the song is simple. It is about the attraction and the warmth between two people. Advik has written the song around the playful idea of telling someone they are “too hot” and that being close to them feels like summer. The easy lyrics and fresh sound are also aimed at younger listeners.
The video was shot around the beaches and resorts of Udupi, with the locations playing an important part in creating the mood. Vamshi, who was recognised as Miss Universe Karnataka last year, plays the female lead.
‘Summer’ is part of Advik’s 13-song album ‘Maniac’, which will have a total running time of about 37 minutes. Each song tells a different part of a relationship. The album moves from attraction to love, heartbreak and other emotions, with every song planned as a separate chapter.
Advik has taken on several roles in the project. He has written, composed and sung the songs, apart from acting in them.
He is also moving into film music, and recently sung a song in the bilingual film, Picture, produced by Shilpa Ganesh, and is composing music for the Kannada film ‘Jenu Beli’.