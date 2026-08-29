Kichcha Sudeep backs Yash’s decision to experiment with Toxic

Kichcha Sudeep has backed Yash’s decision to take an unconventional route with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, pointing to the mindset, conviction and courage it takes to move away from a familiar commercial formula.
In a social media post addressed to Yash, Sudeep noted that the actor had “genuinely tried something out of the box” instead of taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected and formulaic follow-up to his previous commercial blockbuster.
For Sudeep, that choice itself is significant. He said attempting something like Toxic requires “a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts”.
Calling Toxic an “unusual and commendable attempt”, Sudeep also pointed to several portions of the film that he found “genuinely intriguing”. He said these portions open up room for “great debate, discussion, and learning”, suggesting that the film has elements that can be discussed and examined beyond its surface-level treatment.
Sudeep’s post does not offer a conventional verdict on the film. Instead, his words remain focused on Yash’s willingness to experiment and step away from what would have been the safer choice after a commercial blockbuster.
“Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional,” Sudeep wrote, before extending his best wishes to Yash.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film released worldwide on August 26 and has since prompted varied reactions from audiences. The film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Sudeep’s post adds another voice to the conversation around the film, particularly around Yash’s decision to attempt something outside the expected commercial template.
Upendra, who earlier called Toxic a “completely new experience” and backed Yash and his team, as more Kannada stars are now coming forward to talk about the film.