Shivarajkumar turns Original Monster for R Chandru’s next

R Chandru is looking beyond Kannada cinema once again. The filmmaker has joined hands with Bollywood producer Anand Pandit, who presents Original Monster (OM), an ambitious multilingual film produced by RC Studios. The project brings together actors and technicians from different industries, with Shivarajkumar in the titular role and Telugu actor Sunil also part of the cast.
The title and motion poster were unveiled in Mumbai on Friday, giving a glimpse of the film’s dark world. Shivarajkumar appears in a fierce, blood-soaked avatar, seated on a motorcycle with a machete resting on his shoulder. A cash-filled leather bag and handgun sit on the bike, while a rain-soaked alley, scattered bodies, smoke and distant fire add to the gritty setting.
The makers are also in talks with prominent actors from the Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam industries, with more casting announcements expected.
For Chandru, Original Monster is another step towards an ambition that began long before Kabzaa. “I was born in a remote village with around 150 houses. Then I came to a city where I saw crores of people, entered cinema and now I have entered the film capital. I want to see a Kannada film reach the world,” he says.
His experience with Kabzaa also shaped his approach. “When I made Kabzaa, I realised that I can release a film in around 4,000 theatres across India. But there is a process, and it requires stars,” Chandru says.
That thinking has influenced the casting of OM. Rather than simply dubbing a Kannada film, Chandru wants actors from different industries to help the film connect with their respective markets. “When we have a star hero from Kannada, we have to ensure that the star level coming from every language helps reach every region,” he says.
Shivarajkumar, however, was always part of the plan. “I had written the story keeping Shivanna in mind. Moreover, Shivanna is a global hero, and this suits the character. Shivanna brings luck,” Chandru says.
The title Original Monster, shortened to OM, also carries a familiar association for Kannada audiences through Shivarajkumar’s iconic Om.
Produced by Yamuna Chandru, the film has cinematography by AJ Shetty, music by Ajaneesh Loknath, editing by Ganesh and production design by Shivakumar. The dialogues have been penned by R Chandru and Masthi.
Meanwhile, Chandru’s upcoming production Father, starring Darling Krishna and Prakash Raj, is also gearing up for release.