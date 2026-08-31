Shivarajkumar led Bail's teaser sets up an intense cop-versus-conflict drama

The teaser of Shivarajkumar’s upcoming Kannada film Bail is out, offering a glimpse of the actor in yet another intense cop role. Directed by Pawan Wadeyar, the film brings together Shivarajkumar and the Kevin Productions banner for what looks like a police drama driven by action, confrontation and sharp dialogue.
The teaser leans heavily on Shivarajkumar’s screen presence. He plays a police officer who appears to operate with a firm hand, with the actor bringing his familiar intensity to the character. While the teaser does not reveal much about the story, it sets up a world of conflict and gives prominence to the film’s police backdrop.
Written and directed by Pawan Wadeyar, Bail is produced by Venkat K Narayan under KVN Productions. Wadeyar has also penned the screenplay and dialogues, making the film a collaboration that brings together one of Kannada cinema’s established filmmakers and one of its most recognisable stars.
The film has a sizeable ensemble cast. Malayalam actor Jayaram, Sai Kumar, Loose Mada Yogi, Deekshith Shetty, Sanjana Anand and Kiran Srinivas are part of the cast. The teaser brings several of these actors into the frame, hinting at a story with multiple characters and competing forces.
Music is by B Ajaneesh Loknath, whose background score adds to the tense mood of the teaser. Vaidhi is the cinematographer, while Shashank Narayan handles the editing.
Bail is scheduled to release on October 2. The film also marks another attempt by Shivarajkumar to explore a police character, a space the actor has visited several times in his career. The teaser keeps the plot under wraps, but its emphasis on action, dialogue and Shivarajkumar’s cop avatar has already set up curiosity around the film.