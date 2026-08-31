Pramod Shetty set to be seen in a new light in Kaustubha

Actor Pramod Shetty is set to take on a distinctly serious avatar in the upcoming film Kaustubha, with the makers unveiling his first look as a police officer. The film prsents him in the role of Chanakya, a police officer at the centre of an investigative story.
Known for his versatility across supporting, negative and lead roles, Pramod Shetty is expected to step into a more prominent space with Kaustubha. Director Siddu Vajrappa believes the film and its central character could help establish Shetty as one of Kannada cinema’s popular leading actors.
The investigative nature of Kaustubha has prompted the team to keep much of the plot under wraps. However, Shetty has indicated that both his police character and the film’s climax will offer something different from conventional portrayals. The actor has also undergone a significant physical transformation for the role.
Pramod Shetty, who had gained weight for his character in Laughing Buddha, has reportedly shed 27 kilograms to fit the appearance and physical demands of Chanakya. Unlike some of his earlier roles, where humour was an important part of his performances, Kaustubha sees him playing a much more intense and serious character.
TThe film also features four major fight sequences, adding a commercial-action element to its investigative premise. With Shetty in the central role, the makers consider Kaustubha his first full-fledged commercial film as a leading actor.
For director Siddu Vajrappa, Kaustubha is his second feature after the experimental film Rautha. Vajrappa developed the story specifically with Pramod Shetty in mind and waited for the actor’s approval before taking the project forward.
One of the film’s key attractions is its film-within-a-film concept. The story will also explore the relationship between the political and film industries, suggesting that the investigation at the heart of the film could unfold against a larger backdrop involving cinema and politics.
The production is progressing steadily, with around 60 per cent of the shooting completed. The team is reportedly taking additional time for preparation and production, with plans to bring the film to theatres next year.
The makers have also planned a special song for Pramod Shetty’s introduction in the film. Another song is reportedly expected to feature the voice of Upendra. Music is composed by Daas Mod, who previously worked on Vidyapathi. Kaustubha will have three songs, with one written by director Siddu Vajrappa and another penned by Prashanth Bagoor.
Kaustubha features an ensemble cast, including veteran actor and filmmaker TS Nagabharana, Ravishankar Gowda, television actor Vidya and Kaddi Pudi Chandru. Rama Rama Re fame Nataraj will be seen in a special role.
The technical team includes Aravind Raj as the editor and Dileep M. Raj handling the action choreography. Produced under the AVK Productions banner and backed by producer Rajesh Dhanapal, Kaustubha is turning out as an investigative entertainer that combines mystery, action, cinema and politics.
With Pramod Shetty undergoing a major physical transformation and stepping into the shoes of a serious police officer, Kaustubha looks to showcase the actor in a new light.